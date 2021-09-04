Katrina Kaif: As a fitness enthusiast I value discipline

Mumbai :

The actress has become the face of 'Fitness ka Pehla Kadam' campaign as part of the low-calorie sweetener brand Suger Free.





Talking about health and fitness, Katrina said, "As a fitness enthusiast I know how important discipline is; especially when it comes to what we eat."





Mentioning her association with Sugar Free, she further added, "There is a natural synergy in the way we see fitness and getting healthier as an organic lifestyle movement allowing you to make the choices that are right for each individual.





"I hope we can together motivate people to take their first baby steps to get fitter with Sugar Free Green which uses sweetness from natural stevia leaves."





Katrina will be next seen in 'Phone Bhoot', 'Tiger 3' and 'Jee Le Zaara'. Currently, she is busy shooting with Salman Khan in Turkey for 'Tiger 3'.