Thalapathy 66: Fans of Vijay go berserk on Twitter anticipating his direct Telugu film

Chennai :

It is well known that Kollywood actor Vijay will be next seen in the action flick Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. At a time when we are all waiting for more updates about the film, a report about Vijay’s next film is making the rounds on social media.





Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, it is anticipated by fans that the film will be a direct Tollywood film. It is to be noted that earlier in March, director Vamsi Paidipally confirmed that he will be collaborating with Vijay for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.





He added that the film will be bankrolled by Dil Raju, and more updates will be revealed by the makers post lockdown. Fans, who are anticipating the official announcement of Thalapathy 66 by the end of September, have taken to Twitter and shared how excited they are.

Famous Dir @directorvamshi confirmed that his next movie is with Thalapathy @actorvijay and it gonna be Produced by #DilRaju. He said it will be his careers biggest movie. Official Announcement will be made soon ! 💥🔥#Thalapathy66@actorvijay#Master#Beast — 𝐉𝐃™ #Bᴇᴀsᴛ  (@Itzmanivj) September 4, 2021





Meanwhile, as far as Beast is concerned, the film has pan Indian actress Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, it is anticipated that the official update about the film’s audio launch will be revealed soon.





Vijay was last seen in the college drama Master, which was directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.