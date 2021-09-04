Fans have been super respectful: 'Money Heist' star Jaime Lorente

New Delhi :

''I prefer to be called Jaime but there is a little bit of everything. Like everything in this life, there are people who have stayed with the character's name.





''The truth is that there are fans who are super respectful and who show you all their love for your work, but they speak to you as a person. At the end of the day, we are people and it is appreciated,'' Lorente told PTI through the help of an interpreter in a Zoom interview.





The smash-hit Spanish series, created by Alex Pina, is back with its fifth and final season, which has been divided into two parts.





The first installment started streaming on Netflix from Friday.





Titled ''La Casa De Papel'' (The House of Paper) in Spanish, the show traces two heists pulled off by a ragtag group of thieves, led by the enigmatic Professor (Alvaro Morte); one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain.





The ensemble cast also includes Ursula Cobero as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herran as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Luka Peros as Marseille and Belen Cuesta as Manila.





It was initially intended as a limited series from the local network Antena 3 to be told in two parts but after Netflix acquired global streaming rights, the show was green lit for additional seasons.





Lorente's Denver has had an interesting journey on the show as he started as a no-nonsense short-tempered young guy but viewers eventually get to see his softer side after he meets Monica Gaztambide aka Stockholm.





Asked if there is something that he would want to change about his character, Lorento said, ''I believe that one has to worry about correcting defects in real life. I believe in fiction, both the flaws and the virtues build a character. ''This is a question we are always asked about. Of course, Denver doesn't manage emotions well but that's part of the character and part of the conflict that exists between him and other characters,'' he added.





Esther Acebo's Stockholm had an equally interesting journey on the show. She was a hostage in the first two seasons but eventually became an ally of the group.





Acebo said that her takeaway from her character has been that one needs to be brave in life.





''I have said it several times but I never tire of saying it. I think what I have learned the most and that I have taken from the character is that you have to be brave. ''There are many situations in which Stockholm, like me, was afraid or had a lot of resistance to change things that are established or to dare to do things that give a bit of vertigo. And I believe that being brave and pushing forward can only bring you good things, even if at first they are not successes,'' she said.





The fifth and final season will see the gang, who have been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours, dealing with their darkest moment.





The Professor has been captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri), and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. Belen Cuesta, who joined the show from season three onwards as Manila, said working on the show has been a roller-coaster ride for her. ''It is much more exciting and much more of a roller coaster. I had been a spectator of the series. Suddenly being inside, well everything becomes much bigger. On this trip, I have enjoyed it a lot too. It was crazy,'' she said.





Cuesta's Manila is a transgender, a part, she said, she has played with ''utmost respect''.





''I am a cis woman and I play a trans woman, but I am a woman playing a woman and I think that is what has been tried with utmost respect and absolute inclusion,'' she said.





Cuesta said that it is her endeavour to play women who come from diverse backgrounds.





''What I want is to be able to create varied women, with very different pasts, with very different stories, in different projects,'' she said.





''Money Heist'' is directed by Jesus Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Álex Rodrigo, and produced by Vancouver Media.





The remaining five episodes of the show will debut on December 3 on Netflix.