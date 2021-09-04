OTT vs theatres: Why are few multiplex chains refusing to screen Thalaivii?

Chennai :

Taking to her Instagram handle, actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her concerns over the decision. “No films are choosing theatres. Very few producers who are brave are compromising on huge profits and are letting go of exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema. In these times, we must support each other and not bully. It’s our fundamental right to recover the cost of the film which we did,” she posted.





“Multiplexes have different rules when it comes to big heroes films. They released Radhe simultaneously on OTT and theatres. They have released Master with 2 weeks window, Hollywood movies with simultaneous OTT release in the US. But are refusing to screen even the South of Thalaivii which have a 4 weeks window. @pyrcinemas official @inoxmovies the system makes sure that no woman rises and then complains why don't we have women super stars bringing audiences to theatre on her own like men do,” she wrote in her story.





As per reports, theatre owners are unhappy with 'Thalaivii' makers as they demand at least a four-week gap between its debut in theatres and on OTT platforms. The multiplex chains are reportedly refusing to screen the Hindi version of the film saying the window to its Netflix and Amazon Prime premiere is too short.





Thalaivii is a multilingual biopic, starring Kangana Ranaut, Aravind Swamy, which is based on the life of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.



