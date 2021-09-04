5 best creations of National-award winner Vetrimaaran on his birthday

Chennai :

Vetrimaaran joined hands with Dhanush for the first time in 2007 for Polladhavan. The film starred Divya Spandana along with Dhanush in the lead roles. Being Vetrimaaran's directorial debut, the film received a tremendously positive response and popularized the Bajaj Pulsar among the youth. The film was remade in 2014 by Raj Chakraborty named Borbaad starring Bonny Sengupta and Rittika Sen in the lead roles.













From the sets of Polladhavan





Following the success of Polladhavan, Vetrimaaran second time joined hands with Dhanush for Aadukalam in 2011. Dhanush played the role of a Madurai based cockfighter. The film went on to become one of the landmark films in Tamil cinema. Aadukalam went on to win six awards at the 58th National Film Awards, including Best Director and Best Actor for Vetrimaaran and Dhanush, respectively.





Visaaranai (2016)

A working still of Vetrimaaran from the sets of 'Vada Chennai'

As Vetri has turned a year wiser today, his fans are flooding social media with wishes. On his special day, let us take a look at five of his best creations.The film released in 2016 and received highly positive reviews from both critics and audience alike. The movie was both written and directed by Vetrimaaran. It is based on the novel Lock Up by M. Chandrakumar. At the 63rd National Film Awards, the film won three honours: Best Feature Film in Tamil, Best Supporting Actor and Best Editing.Featuring Dhanush as the lead, making his third collaboration with the director after Polladhavan and Aadukalam, the film released in 2018 after being temporarily shelved. The film received several awards at the 2018 Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards, including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Music Director.The blockbuster film, based on Poomani’s novel Vekkai, hit the screens in 2019. The film won 3 National awards for Best Actor, Best Feature Film, Best Director. It was remade in Telugu as Narappa (2021). Dhanush and Manji Warrier played the lead roles. Dhanush also received several awards for his unforgettable performance in Asuran.