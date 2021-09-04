Controversial actor produced before Egmore sessions court

Chennai :

She is also facing two other cases, one for spreading false claims against one Joe Michael on social media and another for threatening the manager of a star hotel. She was granted bail in the first case, and was produced before the Egmore court in connection with the other case on Friday. The cybercrime wing sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case against Meera after a video of her making derogatory remarks against scheduled castes went viral. In that, she is heard saying that those from SC communities should be kept away from the film industry. Following several complaints, she was booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and also other sections of IPC. Her social media account was also suspended.