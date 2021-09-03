Is GP Muthu participating in Bigg Boss Season 5? Here's what we know

Chennai :

Tinseltown reports are that the famous Tik Toker GP Muthu has been finalised as one of the contestants of the season. Speculations grew stronger when he posted a picture of himself in front of the Bigg Boss house that is erected at a studio in the outskirts of Chennai. When we contacted Muthu’s team, they told DT Next, “He has been approached by the channel to be one of the contestants. However, he hasn’t confirmed his participation yet because he is someone who is glued to his phone. He would participate on one condition that he would be let out of the house soon.”





The team also said that Muthu has films lined up and he has given them his call-sheet already. “He has three films in his kitty. He has completed the shoot for one. He has another film with Sunny Leone for which he is shooting and then he would leave for Mumbai for another film shoot. He has a packed schedule and we need to figure out where exactly Bigg Boss would fit in,” they added.



