Money Heist Season 5: Top 5 riveting plots to expect

Chennai :

After 'Who killed Baahubali?', the popular question among cinephiles is 'What happened to the Professor after Alicia Sierra found him?'.





Money Heist has become one of the widely popular series worldwide with crazy fandom. Apart from intriguing characters, another unique feature of the series is its parallel writing and filming technique.





Without making you wait, let's hop on to 5 interesting plots that fans expect from Season 5 of Money Heist.





1. What happens after Alicia Sierra found the Professor?





Season 4 of Money Heist concluded without a conclusion! The cliffhanger was totally irresistible for fans as they are curious to know what happened after Alicia found her way to the Professor. Two things are expected to happen here: Either the Professor will find his usual tactic way to swipe out Alicia or Alicia will reveal her original intention.





2. Lisbon's entry





'Expect the Unexpected' sure suits Money Heist very well. We can never guess who will be killed during the heist. With Lisbon's surprising entry into the Bank of Spain, fans have high expectations on her role in the heist and they definitely do not want her to die.





3. Manila and Denver





Among the new characters in Season 4, Manila's character development seemed to have impressed the audience. Manila is a childhood friend of Denver, who is now posing as a hostage in the bank. Fans definitely wish to see more of her in the upcoming season too!





4. Will Arturito survive in this season?





If you ask a Money Heist fan who he or she would happily see die during the heist, its Arturito or Arturo Roman. From day one, Arturito had earned quite some amount of hatred from the audience. After the ending of season 4, he was rated as the worst character in the series. Fans think its high time Arturo disappears from the series forever.





5. More about Berlin





The character of Berlin remains as an unsolved puzzle in the series. Fans sure expect more developments to his character in season 5. The actual relationship between Tatia and Berlin is also expected to be uncovered in the new season.