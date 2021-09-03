Spoiler Alert: 4 intense moments from Money Heist Season 5 that will blow your mind

Chennai :

As the final season of global hit 'Money Heist' premiered on the video streaming platform Netflix, social media is filled with spoilers and anticipations of fans.





A couple of days back, the lead star Alvaro Morte even teased that the last chapter is filled with loads of action and tense moments.





For the impatient fans, who can’t wait to know what happens in the final season, and to those who don’t mind reading spoilers before getting to ‘Netflix and chill’, here are the four intense moments from the season sans the climax.





1. Arturo Román shoots two hostages while he was on a quest of saving them.





2. Stockholm shoots Arthuro. But to the fans’ utter disappointment, she does a CPR on him and brings him back to life. With this, he eventually gets released for further treatment the Bank of Spain's governor.





3. While renegotiating with the military forces, Lisbon releases Gandhiya and buys some time to tackle the situation.





4. Alicia Sierra’s water breaks during her intense conversation with the professor, who in-turn performs the delivery.