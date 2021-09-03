Lena Headey got to crush on 'Gunpowder Milkshake' co-star Angela Bassett

Mumbai :

'Gunpowder Milkshake' is a female-driven thriller laced with exquisite action sequences. The Navot Papushado directorial contains a rich mythology of multi-generational narratives that gives a fresh, 21st century perspective to the age-old assassin flick.





Heady states that she was instantly glued to the screenplay.





She said: "The film has lots of brilliant women in it and it's just fresh and fun and I get to fight, and I'll take anything where that happens! To see women in traditional male roles and unafraid to be violent in terms of survival and righting wrongs is great."





Even though she looks tough from the outside, her character has many layers, notes Headey, who played Cersei Lannister in 'Game Of Thrones'.





"Scarlet is riddled with guilt but isn't very good at being vulnerable and with sharing her feelings," she said.





Talking about her fellow actors, Heady said: "The cast was amazing and I fell in love with each and every one of them! I got to crush on Angela Bassett. Who doesn't dream of that? It was so fulfilling on many levels."





'Gunpowder Milkshake' also features Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, and Paul Giamatti among others.





PVR Pictures will release 'Gunpowder Milkshake' in Indian theatres on September 10.



