TikTok fame GP Muthu hints at participation in Bigg Boss 5

Chennai :

Ever since the producers of the show released the teaser of the season, there have been rumours on the contestants of the show. GP Muthu who has been the most speculated contestant of all times, recently posted a picture of him standing before the Bigg Boss sets, hinting that he is likely to be one of the contestants.





Though there is no official word of confirmation on both sides, fans of GP Muthu and BB show have already started celebrating GP Muthu's entry to the house.





Meanwhile, fans of BB are making speculations on other contestants from Kani Thiru, Sunita Gogoi, actor Abhinay to Vijay tv fame Pugazh and Shivangi.





The show normally gets premiered during June. The second wave of COVID-19 has pushed the launch of the show by a couple of months this time also.





The sets for the show has been put up in the EVP film city, outskirts of Chennai.