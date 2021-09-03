Sunny Leone’s next Tamil film titled Oh My Ghost

Chennai :

After her debut Tamil film Shero, Sunny Leone has signed her next Tamil movie titled OMG. The actress is collaborating with director R Yuvan, who made his debut with Sindhanai Sei. The director said that Oh My Ghost will be a periodic horror-comedy featuring Sunny in a never-seen-before role. “She is playing the role of a queen. It is a very peculiar character, and we wanted to cast someone like Sunny, who will give a fresh look to this role. The film is a complete entertainer,” the director added.





The team wrapped up a 20-day schedule in Chennai and will head to Mumbai for another 20 days schedule. OMG is produced by VAU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios.