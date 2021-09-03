It’s a wrap for Ajith’s Valimai, film enters post production

Chennai :

The team of Ajith’s Valimai had recently left for Russia to shoot important sequences for the film. The latest buzz is that the scenes have been filmed and the makers have called it a wrap.





A source in the know told DT Next, “A high octane climax action scene was shot in Russia. It has been completed and the cast and crew are back in Chennai. Valimai has been wrapped up and the post-production work of the film will begin in the coming days.” The film, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects, has Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyuth Kumar, Raj Aiyyappa, Yogi Babu, and Pugazh in important roles. Valimai is slated for a release later this year.





The majority of the film has been shot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Rao Film City apart from Russia. In Valimai, Ajith will be donning the khaki yet again after Yennai Arindhaal.