Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack at 40

Mumbai :

Popular television and film actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long running TV show Balika Vadhu, died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital here said. He was 40.





Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt.





He is survived by his mother and two sisters. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official said. Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".





He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.





In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.