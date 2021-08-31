Suniel Shetty turns brand ambassador for Maharashtra Delphic Council

Mumbai :

Talking about the same, Suniel Shetty shared: "I am super excited to join the Maharashtra Delphic Council as a brand ambassador. Art and culture as a subject is very close to my heart and with Delphic coming to India, I am sure all artistes from Maharashtra will be able to showcase their talents globally and show the world our rich culture."

The logo of the Maharashtra Delphic Council was launched by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and veteran actress Hema Malini on August 21.

The Delphic Games celebrate six art categories, namely, Musical Arts and Sounds (singing, instrumental music, electronic sounds), Performing Arts (dance, theatre, circus, puppetry), Language Arts (literature, poetry, moderation), Visual Arts (painting, graphics, sculpture, installation, fashion, photography), Social Arts (communications, Internet, media, pedagogic, didactic) and Ecological Arts & Architecture (urban planning, landscaping, preservation and conservation of nature, monuments).