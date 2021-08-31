Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Blurr’ wraps production

Mumbai :

Actor Taapsee Pannu starrer psychological thriller "Blurr" has finished production, the makers announced on Tuesday.





Directed by Ajay Bahl, who is known for movies like "BA Pass" and "Section 375", the film went on floors last month and was shot extensively in Nainital.





"Blurr", also starring Gulshan Devaiah, is produced by Zee Studios, Echelon Productions and Pannu's Outsider Films.





Bahl said the setting of Nainital brought to the film the required "beauty and mystery."





“Shooting at real locations like Nainital Lake, Mall Road and other tourist spots can be difficult especially with the overcrowding. We would shoot late at night right into the wee hours of the morning. But it was a completely gratifying experience for all of us. Nainital made for the ideal spot bringing equal parts beauty and mystery to the film," the director said in a statement.





The psychological thriller, penned by Pawan Sony and Bahl, chronicles the story of a girl "caught up in unavoidable circumstances."





"Blurr", the first film under Pannu's production banner, is scheduled to release in 2022.