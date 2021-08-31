Jyotika makes entry into social media, gets her verified Instagram account

Chennai :

The evergreen bubbly actress Jyotika has carved a niche for herself in Kollywood. She has honed her acting skills with every movie and has gained a strong fan base in South Indian film industry.





She is one of the actresses who enjoys an intact fan base despite her long break in career. But the actress chose to stay away from social media and lived a very quite personal life until recently.





Much to the surprise of her fans, Jyotika has started her journey in social media today. She got her first verified instagram account with a patriotic post.



She has shared pics of her Himalayan adventure with friends and wrote "Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time ! A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries. At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes , 70 km trek With the awesome team of Bikat adventures- Rahul ,Sachin, Raul and Ashwin , n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u Life is only an existence, unless we start living it !! "India is gorgeous! Jai hind !

Jyothika Anni Is Now On Instagram 😍❤️ @Suriya_offl Anna comment 🔥❤️ @rajsekarpandian@sfcpudukkottai@AariSuriya@mi_offlpic.twitter.com/e7SYLX1lgh — Suriya fans club (@sfcpudukkottai) August 31, 2021





Meanwhile, her actor-husband Suriya too welcomed her into the digital world. He had commented for the actress' post saying, "My pondatti strongest!!!! Thrilled to see you in insta". Suriya and Jyothika have been setting couple goals ever since they got married in 2006. Suriya has also produced Jyothika's come-back movie '36 vayadhinile' under his production studio 2D Entertainment, marking his debut as a producer.