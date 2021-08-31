Shoot of Ponniyin Selvan nears completion

Chennai :

Last week Jayam Ravi tweeted saying that he has completed his portions for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.





Vikram too has wrapped up his portions for the film. The latest we hear is that the shoot of the much-anticipated project has almost come to end with a song and a two-day talkie portion pending.





A source in the know told DT Next, “The team will wrap up the Madhya Pradesh schedule and head south this week. There is a song left to be shot with Karthi Sivakumar that is being planned in Pollachi or Sathyamangalam forest.” The song will be on Vanthiyathevan and will be on the lines of Sathiyame Latchiyamaai from MGR’s Neelamalai Thirudan (1957).





Apart from that, there will be talkie shoots for a couple of days and patchwork. With that, both parts of the film will be wrapped up and the first part is expected to hit the screens in the summer of 2022.





Ponniyin Selvan, which is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions has a star ensemble of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. AR Rahman will compose the music.





WATCH OUT FOR:





1. Karthik Sivakumar's horse-riding skills that was lauded on the sets





2. Jayam Ravi's charm captured by Ravi Varman





3. AR Rahman's Background Music





4. Vikram's performance as Adithya Karikalan that impressed Mani Ratnam





5. Lal's role of Thirukkovilur Mannan Malayaman





6. Jayaram's screen presence of Azhwarkadiyan Nambi





7. Trisha's elegance as Kundhavai





8. Aishwarya Rai Bacchan's powerful eyes as Nandhini