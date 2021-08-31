Jyotika’s next to be directed by writer Pon Parthiban

Chennai :

Renowned Tamil screenwriter Pon Parthiban, who penned dialogues for blockbusters like Irumbu Thirai, Kaithi, and Master among others is all set to make his directorial debut.





Parthiban will be directing Jyotika’s next film which will be produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. The film will go on floors in January.





The actress recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Udanpirappe directed by Era Saravanan.





The official announcement on the Jyotika-Pon Parthiban film will be made in September along with the cast and crew of the film.