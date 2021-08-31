Arya signs three new films post Sarpatta Parambarai

Chennai :

Actor-producer Arya, who is basking on the success of Sarpatta Parambarai is now awaiting the release of Aranmanai 3 and Enemy.





The latest single from the film that premiered on Monday went on to become an instantaneous hit.





We hear from tinseltown sources that the actor has signed films for Sun Pictures, 2D Entertainment, and his home banner The Show People.





He will start his next film that will be directed by Shakthi Soundararajan.