Season 3 of 'You' to premiere on October 15

The new season will delve into the equation between Joe and Love as they are married and raising their son, Henry, in California, reported Variety. But their family life starts to come apart as Joe starts showing interest in his next door neighbour. The series is based on the books “You” and “Hidden Bodies” by Caroline Kepnes. Season 2 saw Joe move from New York to Los Angeles to escape his murderous past with a new identity, then fall in love with Love but he ends up getting caught in his own web of lies. Season 3 takes the story in a new direction from where the books have gone. The third in Kepnes’ series, “You Love Me,” was published in April, after the writers’ room on the series planned its story. Along with Badgley and Pedretti, “You” stars Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn, Tati Gabrielle as Marianne, Dylan Arnold as Theo, Shalita Grant as Sherry, Travis Van Winkle as Cary, Scott Speedman as Matthew, Michaela McManus as Natalie, Shannon Chan-Kent as Kiki, Ben Menhl as Dante, Chris O’Shea as Andrew and Christopher Sean as Brandon.















