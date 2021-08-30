Lyca-Shankar tiff ends, Indian 2 to resume soon

For those who have been awaiting an update on Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s magnum opus Indian 2, here are some inside information on the latest Shankar-Subaskaran Allirajah meet that took place at a city hotel Friday night.

Chennai : Subaskaran, the Group Chairman of Lyca Productions flew down to the city from London last week. Amid his personal meetings, he met Vadivelu who has signed five films for the company. Later that night, Subaskaran met Shankar and his family. “The conversation revolved around Indian 2 for which Shankar gave the nod. However, on one condition — the case needs to be withdrawn from Lyca’s side along with red card imposed on him in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi industries. Subaskaran agreed and the issue was amicably resolved. The director is expected to resume the shoot once he completes Ram Charan’s film,” a source said.