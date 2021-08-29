Kevin Spacey back to filming on American soil following sexual assault allegations

Washington :

He is now filming a new movie called 'Peter Five Eight' and was shooting scenes for it this week in Dunsmuir, California. He was spotted walking around the set dressed in all black, all smiles and lighting up a cigarette. TMZ reported that the actor has been filming in the small NorCal town around the clock.





As per a previous report, Spacey booked his first movie role since the scandal erupted, but he had to go all the way to Italy to do it. There, he filmed 'L'uomo che disegno Dio'. The movie title in English translates to 'The Man Who Drew God'. Now that Spacey's back on an American film set, he looks happy to be there.





While he's been sued over the alleged sexual assaults, Spacey dodged criminal charges from coast to coast. As per TMZ, the case against him in Massachusetts was dismissed in 2019 and the L.A. County District attorney has refused to prosecute him since his alleged victim has died.