Kanye Releases LP 'Donda' Named After His Late Mother

Washington :

Kanye West's long-awaited album 'Donda' finally released on Sunday. After a series of stadium-filling listening parties, 'Donda' arrived on all music streaming platforms.





The album 'Donda' is named after West's late mother, Donda West. 'Donda' is the tenth studio album by American rapper and producer West.





The album was initially set to be released on July 24, 2020, but was later delayed indefinitely for a year with different release dates. Following a listening party at Soldier Field on August 27, the album was released.





Special guests at the listening party included The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Jay Electronica, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Jadakiss, Jay-Z, and Lauryn Hill, among others.





'Donda' features songs sprawled across 26 tracks. Running at 1 hour and 48 minutes, it also comes with alternate versions of songs heard from the recent album listening events.





The album was released through GOOD Music and was distributed by Def Jam Recordings.