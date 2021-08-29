Drake Reveals 'Certified Lover Boy' Sept 3 Release In Cryptic Video

Toronto :

Canadian rap star Drake chose a unique style to announce his upcoming highly anticipated album 'Certified Lover Boy'.





The album is nearly here if a cryptic video on ESPN's 'SportsCenter' is to be believed.





In an average-looking 'SportsCenter' promo on ESPN, the video glitched in and out for a few seconds, and a man holding a cardboard sign reading 'CLB September 3' briefly appeared with garbled audio. The normal 'SportsCenter' video came back in, and it was business as usual, despite the odd message according to Deadline.com.





The video quickly made the rounds on social media, and Drake fans immediately understood it as an announcement for his upcoming sixth studio album, following his most recent album 'Scorpion' from 2018.





Drake is the highest-certified digital singles artiste ever in the United States, having moved 142 million units based on combined sales and on-demand streams. The pop star has won four Grammy awards along with several others accolades.





On August 18, 2021, Drake revealed he contracted COVID-19 amidst the pandemic, which led to temporary hair loss, a noted side-effect of the virus. Drake was also one of the first celebrities to publicly test for the virus in March 2020, having been in contact with Kevin Durant, who had tested positive.