'A Shubh Ratri' Director Finds Satisfaction In Creating Web Series

Mumbai :

Director and writer Mohit Hussein, who is known as the creator of the popular YouTube channel 'SIT' (Shi**y Ideas Trending), feels glad that he gets appreciation for the work he enjoys doing so much.





"I enjoy creating series as a profession. It gives me satisfaction. I enjoy creating stories that my audience can relate to. I make sure they bring fun, excitement and works as relaxation to my viewers. I feel lucky to have got an appreciation for my work," Mohit tells IANS.





His latest series 'A Shubh Raatri', features actors like Sunil Sinha, Shabnam Vadhera, Neha Sargam Dubey, and Siddhant Mahajan.





Talking about the USP of the series, he says: "Many a time, we've heard of cliched stories about family, drama, and romance. But, every now and then there comes a story that undoubtedly wins our hearts over. 'A Shubh Raatri' is one such moving story with a touch of humor and a tinge of romance all mixed up into a concoction that is sure to bring a smile on face."





The series talks about an elderly couple living in a small town in India and how they are faced with a unique obstacle.





Earlier Mohit directed the Bollywood movie 'Kaisay Kahein', and the TV series 'Code Red'.