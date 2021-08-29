Melissa Mccarthy On 'weirdest' Wellness Treatment Experience

Los Angeles :

Sharing her "weirdest" wellness treatment experience, actress Melissa McCarthy revealed that her body felt like it was on "fire" when she soaked in water and grapefruit juice.





McCarthy stars with Nicole Kidman, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving and more in the new miniseries 'Nine Perfect Strangers', which is based on Australian author Liane Moriarty's book of the same name.





It follows a group of city dwellers who in search of spiritual healing check into an upscale California wellness retreat, reports femalefirst.co.uk.





McCarthy has recalled the wellness treatment that she had which did not go well.





She said: "I've gone to a spa once and got into this tub with extract of grapefruit or something and it was literally on fire. I'm trying - not very gracefully - to get out of the bath with some amount of modesty and the person just stands there and goes, 'Oh yes, it stings intensely.'"





"I was like, 'Well, let's wash it off,' and she goes, 'It's gonna keep burning for quite a while.' And then I was done."





Her 'Nine Perfect Strangers' co-star Kidman has also had a spa nightmare, which involved a saltwater tank.





In a joint interview with McCarthy for the US edition of OK! magazine, Kidman said: "I did that thing with my boyfriend at the time where you lie in saltwater in a tank. I got in, I was freezing cold, and I had to stay in there for two hours.





"Everyone was like, 'It's amazing,' but I hated it. Even banging on the thing, they still wouldn't let me out, it was torture."