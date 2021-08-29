‘Powerstar Srinivasan has ideas to collaborate with Jeff Bezos’

Chennai :

The show is about six contestants with a straight face trying to make others laugh. “The winner would walk away with prize money of Rs 25 lakh. That sounds tempting but who wouldn’t want to laugh?” asks Shiva. The show features 10 comedians including Maya S Krishnan, Abhishek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini pitted against each other. “There were cameras everywhere and no one can get away even after a small smirk. Judging this contest was hilarious and I got to spend quality time with Vivekh sir. Though we haven’t shared screen space I was fortunate enough to spend time with him during the bio bubble when we shot for this in Mumbai. He shared how he shot for his best comedies and how they were written. When I heard the news of his passing away, I was nothing less than shocked,” he opens up.





Sharing a few other things that happened in Mumbai, Shiva tells us about Powerstar Srinivasan’s adventures on and off the sets of LOL- Enga Siri Paapom. “We couldn’t shoot for a day due to various reasons. Powerstar was dressed up and was excited to shoot. After learning that the shoot has been cancelled, he refused to come back to the room. Then we took our mobile phones out and filmed him to keep him happy. He was telling me about his plans of collaborating with the owner of Amazon. I said it’s Jeff Bezos but Powerstar was undeterred and said he would like to discuss some of his plans with him. However, until we parted in Chennai airport he didn’t know that we shot LOL for OTT and asked which channel will be airing these episodes. That is when his innocence won my heart,” laughs Shiva and admits that was the moment he became his huge fan.





When it comes to keeping a straight face, no one can do it better than Shiva. Tell him this and he says, “There are different kinds of humour. For instance, in Kalakalappu, when I did the Amitabh Mama scene, I realised that the scene will go on to become a huge hit if I keep a straight face and deliver it in a serious tone. When there is one person who is not in sync with the scene, that creates laughter. I think it’s a quality I have in me. When someone says I have done a good job, I ask them if they mean it or saying it to ridicule me.” Shiva says that there will be more shows in the future in Tamil that will follow the suit of LOL. “Laughter is what all we need now. Most of us have forgotten the child in us this pandemic and are in distress. This show will put a smile on our faces. Let us forget our worries and stay happy,” he concludes.