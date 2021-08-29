As an entertainer, I have my responsibilities too: Dhivyadarshini

Chennai :

Anchor-actor Dhivyadarshini Neelakandan aka DD continues to expand her horizons.





After directing the cover version of Mukkathe Penne this lockdown, she is now an audiobook narrator. DD has narrated Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s short story Saradhayin Thanthiram for Storytel and has gone on to become the audience’s favorite. “This was something I discovered during the lockdown. It was I who approached them and expressed my interest to be a part of it. They agreed and that’s how it happened,” she begins.





DD, who is a household name says that she has a responsibility as an entertainer. “These things make me happy and help me achieve some sense of satisfaction. When I was given the option, I chose to go with Kalki’s short stories and landed Saradhayin Thanthiram,” reveals DD.





Talking about the preparation part of it, she says, “I just put some thought into it as I narrated. People do not listen to audiobooks just for the sake of it. They listen to it simultaneously with their office work or when they are in the kitchen. I just had to enhance the narration experience so that they are all ears to it.” Ahead of Tamil poet Subramaniya Bharathiyar’s 100th death anniversary on September 12, DD’s photoshoot for Saradhayin Thanthiram had a Bharathi’s touch to it. “The shirt was designed by The Stitches that as embroidered with Mahakavi’s face to it. I added my own style to it as well and has become a hit among people,” she concludes.