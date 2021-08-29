Police arrest three for attempting to kill farmer over property dispute

Vanapuram police registered a case and arrested three persons including a couple for shooting a sleeping farmer with a musket and injuring him over a property dispute near Tiruvaannamalai, on Friday evening.
Tiruvannamalai: Police said farmer Pachayappan (60) of Perayampattu village near Thandrampattu in the district who owned 10 acres land went to sleep on his farm after having dinner in his house. As he did not return the next day, his wife Victoriammal went in search of him and found him lying unconscious with bleeding injuries on his chest and neck. She immediately alerted locals who called the police and the latter rushed him to Tiruvannamalai government medical college hospital from where he was referred to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry. He is under treatment now. Police while investigating found that Pachayappan’s neighbour Boominathan in 2014 sold him an adjacent 1 acre which Boominathan’s brother Anbalagan did not like. Hence when Anbalagan (50) wife Jayanthi (40) and a friend Subramani (54) found Pachayappan sleeping on his land they shot at him with a musket and thinking that he had died had thrown the musket into a nearby well and went away. Police arrested all three and retrieved the musket following which they were remanded to custody by the local court.
