Olivia Rodrigo says proud to be an Asian artist

Los Angeles :

"I sometimes get DMs from little girls being like, 'I've never seen someone who looked like me in your position.' And I'm literally going to cry. Like just thinking about it. I feel like I grew up never seeing that. Also it was always like, 'Pop star,' that's a white girl," Rodrigo said in an interview conducted by 'Saturday Night Live' star Bowen Yang for V Magazine.





The 'Drivers License' singer was praised by Bowen who told Rodrigo was "radical by just existing as a musician", reports femalefirst.co.uk.





He said: "I think you are kind of doing something very radical by just existing as a musician and the way that you are as this Asian artist. I don't know if that ever factors into the way that you approach your career. Because if I think about that too much myself, I get overwhelmed.





"And so I only open that drawer every now and then. How often do you open the drawer?"





Rodrigo then added: "I think we share a lot in that sort of space, and that's incredible to think about."