Fahadh Faasil goes grey in 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1'

Hyderabad :

The Malayalam star, who is making his Telugu debut with the Allu Arjun-starrer, is going to be seen essaying a powerful role of an antagonist on a mission.





His character poster reveals his role as an IPS officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.





He is seen donning a bald look and a stern expression of a determined antagonist in the poster.





In the past, Faasil has delivered a slew of blockbusters that have had him playing the baddie's role.





Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers said: "Fahadh Faasil's hit films speak for his merit as an actor and he has a fan base that appreciates that about him."





They added: "It makes us very happy to reveal a glimpse of where he fits into the world of Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. We are excited about his portrayal of the villain and we have no doubt that he will enrapture the viewers in cinema halls."





'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1' revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh.





Allu Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time.





It will be released this Christmas.



