David Duchovny says scientologists tried to recruit him

The former 'X-Files' star said: "They made a play for me. I did squeeze the cans and I did a session on the E-meter, and I realised immediately, because they're asking very personal questions, that they were gathering information that I didn't want to give out to a stranger."





Duchovny went through an "auditing" session with the recruiters, but he says it "didn't go well", reports femalefirst.co.uk.





He told The Daily Beast: "I didn't play by the rule, and I never went back."





Beghe, 61, was a scientologist at the time. However, Duchovny said that the actor didn't make any real effort to recruit him on behalf of the church.





Duchovny said: "He only 'recruited' me in the sense of saying, 'This is great, and I think you should try it,' not anything harder than that."





The Hollywood star also shared that scientology is financially draining for its members.





