An honour to share screen with Vijay Sethupathi: Sundeep

Hyderabad :

Sundeep said it was a matter of great honour for him to work with Vijay.





Directed by Ranjit Jeyakod, "Michael" will see Sundeep play the titular role in the film.





Talking about working with Vijay, Sundeep told IANS: "I am thrilled to be a part of an ambitious project like 'Michael'. I am sure that it will be a cinematic experience like no other with the first of its kind presentation of an action love story. More than anything, it will be an honour to share the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi. I am really looking forward to it."





The film is backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP. Jointly produced by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, the action-drama will have a grand scale release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.



