Dhruv hones kabaddi skills ahead of Mari Selvaraj film

Chennai :

An exclusive update we hear from the camp is that the heartthrob is honing his kabaddi skills and has been training rigorously for his role in the film. “He has been practising kabaddi every day at a college in Ambattur. Dhruv doesn’t even wear the protective gears because he wants the role to look natural. Experts and kabaddi coaches have been coaching him as Mari Selvaraj is in the final stages of penning the script.” We also learnt that the film will go on floors soon. Produced by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam production, the movie will be a biopic based on a kabaddi player from Tamil Nadu who won medals at the Asian Games.





Dhruv recently wrapped up the shoot of his second film Mahaan directed by Karthik Subbaraj and will see him sharing screen space with his father Vikram.