Avantika Mishra denies rumours of walking out of ESP

In the last few days there have been rumours doing the rounds in the tinseltown that actress Avantika Mishra has walked out of her upcoming Tamil film Enna Solla Pogirai and has been replaced with Dharsha Gupta.

Avantika Mishra Chennai : When we contacted Avantika, she denied these claims and told DT Next, "These are baseless rumours and I haven't walked out of the film. In fact, I have completed one schedule and will join the sets again for the next schedule. I absolutely love this team and all is well." The film produced by Trident Arts R Ravindran is helmed by Hariharan and also has Ashwin Lakshmikanthan and Teju Ashwini in lead roles.