STR's 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' 2nd shoot begins in Chennai

Chennai :

After the success of movies such as 'Manmadhan', 'Kuththu' and 'Vallavan', STR begins shooting for his next film.





STR will be stationed in Chennai for ten days for the first schedule of the upcoming movie produced by Vels Film International.





The film revives the cinematic STR trio, film director Gautham Menon and Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman after 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa' and 'Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada'. 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' marks the third collaboration of the actor, music director and film director trio.





The star has reportedly lost lots of weight and undergone an extraordinary makeover for the upcoming film and he will be seen essaying a role, starkly different from the repertoire of characters played by him in the past.





The upcoming Tamil action film will be dubbed in various other languages premised on a gritty subject.





STR's other upcoming projects include 'Pathu Thala' directed by Obelli Krishna and 'Corona Kumar' directed by Gokul.