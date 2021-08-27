Aparshakti Khurana, Aakriti Ahuja Khurana welcome baby girl

Mumbai :

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja Khurana, on Friday, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl.





Khurana took to Instagram and shared the news of the baby's arrival, saying that they have named their daughter Arzoie.





"Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoi A. Khurana," he captioned the post with heart emoji.





The same post was shared by Ahuja on her Instagram Stories.





Khurana's elder brother, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, also posted the news on his Instagram stories.





"A new member in the family. Best feeling," he wrote alongside the message.





Khurana, who married Ahuja, a businesswoman, in 2014, had announced her pregnancy in June this year.





On the work front, the 33-year-old actor is awaiting the release of his social-comedy "Helmet".





The film, also featuring Pranutan Bahl, will be released on ZEE5 on September 3.