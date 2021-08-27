My goal is to make a film that everyone in the house can enjoy: Deepak Sundarrajan

Chennai :

Directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, son of veteran director Sundarrajan, the film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on September 17.





“Annabelle Sethupathi is a perfect family entertainer that will cater to the audience of all ages and sections. My goal is to make a film that everyone in the house can enjoy a story together. There is no vulgarity in it despite releasing on an OTT platform,” Deepak told DT Next. The film has been shot exclusively in Jaipur. “I cannot reveal the significance of the location. We shot it entirely in Jaipur, especially the palace. You will know the reason behind it when the film releases,” he added.





There were rumours that the film’s title has been changed to Annabelle Sethupathi from the initial title of Annabelle Subramaniam. Deepak denied those rumours. “Though Annabelle Subramaniam was one of the suggestions, the title was Annabelle Sethupathi from the beginning. We haven’t changed it.”





Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram for Passion Studios the film also has Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Jangiri Madhumitha in important roles.