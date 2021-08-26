Letitia Wright hospitalised after accident on set of 'Black Panther' sequel

Los Angeles :

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon," a spokesperson for Marvel said in a statement to variety.com.





The film shoot was happening overnight in Boston, while the production for the 'Black Panther' sequel is based in Atlanta.





There is currently no impact to the movie's shooting schedule.





In the first 'Black Panther' movie, Wright was introduced as Shuri, the genius inventor and younger sister to T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman.





She also appeared in the MCU team-up films 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.





Production on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', directed by Ryan Coogler, began in June 2021.





The plot and cast details are being kept under wraps. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.