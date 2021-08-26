Duo stole Arya’s Twitter photos to create FB profile

A day after the Central Crime Branch arrested two men for cheating a German woman posing as actor Arya, police said the accused downloaded the photos actor posted on Twitter and created a fake Facebook profile in the actor’s name.
Chennai: “Arman is the main accused since he created the profile and did all the chatting with the victim, but Hussaini, the husband of Arman’s sister, was arrested since the victim has deposited money in his bank account too. They registered a phone number on Truecaller as actor Arya and shared it to those who asked for the contact number,” said an official. Police suspect the duo might have similarly cheated many others and are anticipating more complaints in the coming days. Arman and Hussaini of Pulianthope are into breeding and sale of pet dogs and have completed just school.
