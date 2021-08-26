Carrying the legacy forward was a pressure: Suja Raghuram

Chennai :

The film produced by her husband Manoj has her kids Sana and Trishul Manoj in led roles apart from Nikhil R Mahesh. “I took inspiration from directors Ben and Judi Levine when I assisted them. Their writings and weaving stories from a one-liner always awed me. That is how my journey with Take It Easy started,” Suja told DT Next. Despite featuring an ensemble of Indian cast and crew, she said that it is a proper Hollywood flick. “It is an English film which was shot across Los Angeles. After having its US premiere, we are also planning to release the film in India in several languages,” she added.





Talking more about the film, she said that friendship will take the centre stage. “Take It Easy is about three youngsters and their friendship. It is a light-hearted film and will spread positivity in such times,” Suja said. Talking about directing her kids, she said, “The process was easier than I had thought. They helped me with other technical things once their scenes are shot. They assisted me with the camera and rushes as we shot for the film. My focus was more on the writing part as I am carrying of the legacy of my family. It was a pressure because I am now passing it on to my children.” Take It Easy has a song composed my Sam CS that has been crooned by Benny Dayal and Sana Manoj.



