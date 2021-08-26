Anya Taylor-Joy to reunite with Robert Eggers for 'Nosferatu' remake

Los Angeles :

The duo first worked together in the 2015 period supernatural horror film ''The Witch'', which marked the Taylor-Joy's film debut and Eggers' feature directorial debut.





''All my friends are always like, 'What are you doing?!? Take ... a ... break'. But the roles are too good. I wouldn't be able to deal with it if I didn't say yes. I wouldn't cope. I'd rather just go for it and do my best,'' the Golden Globe winner told the Los Angeles Times.





Taylor-Joy recently worked with Eggers in the Viking revenge drama ''The Northman'', also starring Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard, which is currently in post-production.





Eggers' version of ''Nosferatu'' was first announced in 2015, just after the premiere of ''The Witch'' at Sundance Film Festival.





Taylor-Joy is next set to star in the psychological horror film ''Last Night in Soho'', directed by Edgar Wright; ''The Menu'' by Mark Mylod; George Miller's ''Mad Max: Fury Road'' prequel ''Furiosa'', and the thriller ''Laughter in the Dark'' with ''The Queen Gambit'' co-creator Scott Frank.