HBO cancels teen show 'Betty' after two seasons

Los Angeles :

The show, which is based on the 2018 film 'Skate Kitchen' tells the story of a group of girls, who are skateboarders. The two seasons were aired on HBO.





According to Variety.com, the channel said in a statement: "We will not be moving forward with a third season of 'Betty'. We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City's skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community."





The show was picked for its second season in June 2020, which aired on June 11 this year.