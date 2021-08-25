Wed, Aug 25, 2021

HBO cancels teen show 'Betty' after two seasons

Published: Aug 25,202111:15 PM by IANS

Actresses Dede Lovelace and Karina Adams' teen comedy show 'Betty' has not been renewed for a third season by its host channel HBO. The show also stars Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg in leading roles.

Los Angeles:
The show, which is based on the 2018 film 'Skate Kitchen' tells the story of a group of girls, who are skateboarders. The two seasons were aired on HBO. 

According to Variety.com, the channel said in a statement: "We will not be moving forward with a third season of 'Betty'. We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City's skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community." 

The show was picked for its second season in June 2020, which aired on June 11 this year.

