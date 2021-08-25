Jake Gyllenhaal to star in 'Oblivion Song'

Los Angeles :

Released by Image Comics in 2018, 'Oblivion Song' chronicles Nathan Cole, a man who makes daily trips to try and rescue those still living in 'Oblivion', an apocalyptic hellscape in Philadelphia that was lost a decade prior, along with 300,000 of its citizens.





New Republic Pictures announced on Tuesday it had optioned the rights to the story, with plans to turn it into a feature film as published in Variety.





Jake's production company Nine Stories will produce the film with Riva Marker and Kirkman via his Skybound Entertainment.





Kirkman is best known for co-creating 'The Walking Dead' and 'Invincible', in addition to writing Marvel Comics such as 'Ultimate X-Men' and 'Irredeemable Ant-Man'.





Jake will next star in Michael Bay's action thriller 'Ambulance' for Universal, as well as Antoine Fuqua's 'The Guilty' for Netflix.



