Jayam Ravi completes his shoot for Ponniyin Selvan

Chennai :

On the occasion of his mother's birthday, actor Jayam Ravi who is playing the titular role Arulmozhi Varmar aka Ponniyin Selvan, took to his instagram handle and said, "They say leadership and learning is indispensable to each other. To watch you lead this magnum opus with utmost precision whilst imparting so much knowledge around has been an experience of a lifetime sir. Thank you for your blessings, your humour, your caring nature and above all for believing in me sir. I will truly miss being on set with you and look forward to the day to work with you again. Yours forever, PS.





It’s a wrap for not one but two movies. Heavy heart but onto other new beginnings with special blessings from my mother today. Happy birthday Ma"









Meanwhile Mani Ratnam and his crew are shooting the last leg of the movie schedule in the palace city Orccha, along with lead actors Karthi, Prakash Raj and Aishwarya Rai.





The team recently had its shoot in several locations across Madhya Pradesh with Gwalior being one among them.





The film has a star ensemble of Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu Ganesan, Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Ashwin Kakumanu and Arjun Chidambaram among others.





Produced by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, AR Rahman is composing the music while Ravi Varman is operating the camera.