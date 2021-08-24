DTNext Exclusive: Mani, Shankar join hands to start a new production house

Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct the maiden film for the banner

Chennai : We have earlier seen pictures of leading directors of Tamil cinema, celebrating Mysskin and Lokesh Kanagaraj's birthday at one of their offices. Now, we have cracked the agenda behind those bashes. In what is touted to be a new beginning in Tamil cinema, ace directors Mani Ratnam and Shankar have started a new production house named Rain On Films Private Limited. Apart from Mani and Shankar 10 other leading directors in Tamil cinema- Vetrimaaran, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lingusamy, Mysskin, Poo Sasi, Vasantabalan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Balaji Shakthivel and AR Murugadoss are also a part of this production house, who will together producer films and series for various platforms. The production will have a corporate set up and has also been registered under Ministry of Corporate Affairs in September 2020. National award-winning director Vetrimaaran's office will be the hub for Rain On Films. A source in the know told DT Next, "The first film has been confirmed and it will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. That will be his next project officially after Vikram. However, the cast and crew haven't been finalised yet. Apart from films, the production house will also fund upon tapping unique ideas from young filmmakers that will be made as series and anthologies." Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is on the verge of completing his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan while Shankar will begin shooting for his next with Ram Charan.