Petition filed in Court to arrest Meera Mithun in yet another case

Chennai :

The MKB Nagar police have filed a petition in Court to arrest self-proclaimed supermodel and actress Meera Mithun. The police have filed the petition based on the complaint of one Joe Michel in 2020.





Apparently Meera Mithun failed to appear for investigation even after a summon was sent. The complaint was filed by Joe Michel for allegedly spreading false claims on social media.





For the unversed, Meera Mithun was arrested by Chennai police last week in Alapuzha in connection with her controversial castiest slur in a social media post after she ignored the summon by the investigators.





The cyber crime police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case against Meera week ago after a video of her making derogatory remarks against the scheduled castes claiming that they should be kept away from the movie industry.





Following several complaints, she was booked under SC/ST Act among other sections of IPC and her Twitter account was suspended. She was summoned for an inquiry on Thursday, but she failed to turn up at the city police commissionerate but released a video claiming that Tamil Nadu has become unsafe for women, after which police tracked her down and arrested her on Saturday.