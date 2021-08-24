Parthiepan- Gautham Karthik starrer titled Yutha Satham

Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Sunday unveiled the first look of Parthiepan and Gautham Karthik’s film directed by Ezhil. Titled Yutha Satham, the story is an adaptation from Rajesh Kumar’s crime novel.

Chennai : Talking about Yutha Satham, Ezhil says, “Yutha Satham completely different from my previous ventures. Having moved away from comic flicks, Yutha Satham will be an edge-of-seat murder mystery. It’s not just the genre or premise, the making style too will be different. I had earlier worked as an assistant director to Parthiepan sir and to be directing him now is overwhelming.” Produced by D Vijayakumaran and Ezhil for Kallal Global Entertainment, Moorthy, Mithun Maheshwaran, Muthaiah Kannadasan, Sai Priya Deva, Robo Shankar, Kamaraj, Madhu Sree, Manobala, Chaams, and Kumki Ashwin play important roles. Imman has composed the music.