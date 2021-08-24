Bharath- Vani Bhojan untitled film goes on floors in Tenkasi

A few months ago, we broke the news that Bharath and Vani Bhojan will be teaming up for a thriller, produced by Axess Film Factory.

Chennai : The latest buzz is that the film that has a working title of Production No 12, went on floors in Tenkasi on Sunday. Touted to be a slasher-thriller the film will be completed in a single schedule and release in theatres. Directed by debutant M Sakthivel, the film has KS Ravikumar in an important role. Actors Rajkumar and Kavya play pivotal roles as well. Suresh Bala handles the camera and Kalaivaanan is the editor.